Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $294.72 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00107896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00250548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00030928 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

