Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 2.2 %

THRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.37 million and a P/E ratio of 169.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thorne HealthTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

