Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 2.2 %
THRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.37 million and a P/E ratio of 169.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
