Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0004

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $314,401.23 and $148,875.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.