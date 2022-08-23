Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $297,314.88

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $297,314.88 and approximately $139,319.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

