Traders Buy Large Volume of Canoo Call Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 35,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 16,992 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Canoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Canoo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Canoo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Canoo Price Performance
NYSE GOEV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 268,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,130. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
