Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

Traeger Stock Down 3.8 %

COOK stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Traeger has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $28.45.

Insider Activity

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Traeger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Traeger by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

