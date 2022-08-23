TRAVA.FINANCE Market Cap Achieves $378,320.57 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $378,320.57 and approximately $133,455.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 706,336,987 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
