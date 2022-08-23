Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.