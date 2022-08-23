Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

