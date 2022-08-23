Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.94

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 5219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

