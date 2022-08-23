TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Insider Sells $85,341.15 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,176. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.