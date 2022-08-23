Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $175.80

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.80 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.13), with a volume of 7515761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.17).

A number of research firms have commented on BBOX. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.40 ($2.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 309.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

In other news, insider Wu Gang acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

