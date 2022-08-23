TriumphX (TRIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,438.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $125,438.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

