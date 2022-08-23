Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $668,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 376,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

