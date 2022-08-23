TrustFi Network (TFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,957.00

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustFi Network has a market capitalization of $180,159.84 and $16,957.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
Buying and Selling TrustFi Network
