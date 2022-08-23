TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.00

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91), with a volume of 147812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($1.96).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £278.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,710.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
