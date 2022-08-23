Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,887 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 382,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.