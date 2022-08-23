Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Tucows Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.