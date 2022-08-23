Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,856 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 232,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 32,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,853. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

