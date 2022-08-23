Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,546 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,686 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

RZV stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. 4,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

