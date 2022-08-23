Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,976 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.