Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 374,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. 71,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

