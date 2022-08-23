Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,017,273. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,573. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.72 and a 12 month high of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.