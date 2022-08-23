Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 55.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.