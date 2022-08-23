Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $156,212,000 after buying an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. 64,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

