Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 321.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

MMM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.98. 235,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

