Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $53,473.50 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82.

On Tuesday, July 5th, William Banyai sold 318 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $11,699.22.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TWST traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 954,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

