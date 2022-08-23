Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 563,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,100. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

