U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

USB stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

