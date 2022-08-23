UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UDR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Down 2.2 %

UDR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

