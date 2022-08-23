UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.85

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.85 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.99 ($0.87), with a volume of 1461718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.88).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £934.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at UK Commercial Property REIT

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In other news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

(Get Rating)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.