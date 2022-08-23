Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $72,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

