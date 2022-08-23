Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135,173 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $481,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.20. 22,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

