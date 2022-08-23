UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $270,517.29 and $32,205.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

