Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.