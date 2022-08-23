UniWorld 1-Day Volume Tops $85,112.00 (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a market cap of $2.10 million and $85,112.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UniWorld
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.
Buying and Selling UniWorld
