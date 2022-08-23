UniWorld 1-Day Volume Tops $85,112.00 (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a market cap of $2.10 million and $85,112.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniWorld

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

