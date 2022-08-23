Unlock Protocol Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $518,573.71 and $17,722.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.58 or 0.00054438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

