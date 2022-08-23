Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $5.70

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.20 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.84% from the company’s previous close.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 4.2 %

Uranium Royalty stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,383. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.59. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 121.52, a current ratio of 276.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

