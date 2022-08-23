Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 621,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.