Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,953.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $36,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,934. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.