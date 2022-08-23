Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 158,080 shares.The stock last traded at $172.83 and had previously closed at $171.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.