Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 345,000 shares.The stock last traded at $101.29 and had previously closed at $101.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

