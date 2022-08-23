Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.35. 10,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

