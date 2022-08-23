Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 846,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

