Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,407. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.78.

