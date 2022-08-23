Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Tops $800,118.05

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $800,118.05 and $182.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

