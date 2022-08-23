Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Tops $800,118.05

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $800,118.05 and $182.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00770573 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.