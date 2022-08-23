Vectorspace AI Hits Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001858 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $17.56 million and $38,877.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00509193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01980858 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005302 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

