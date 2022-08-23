Veles Reaches Market Cap of $13,556.40 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded 207.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 176.1% against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $13,556.40 and $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.49 or 0.07630787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00158320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00264635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00721364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00618272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,046 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

