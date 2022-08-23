Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $125,390.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $125,390.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.21 or 0.07617283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00157575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00263799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00721158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00616408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,850,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

