Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,043.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 70.2% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $14,043.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00264409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.