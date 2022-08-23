Vicus Capital Acquires 217 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 433,101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,501 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70.

