Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 600,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,962,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

